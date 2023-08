The end of the weekend brought long lines at the main border crossings and the paytoll stations, as tourists are returning to Skopje and other cities.

A big problem has developed on the Kicevo – Gostivar road where traffic has slowed down for a dozen kilometers ahead of Gostivar, as motorists are driving north after spending the weekend in Ohrid or Mavrovo. Additional workers have been sent to the paytoll booths to make the traffic run smoother.