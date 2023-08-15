Citizens who fail to change their identity documents with new ones, using the imposed name “North Macedonia”, will not be allowed tovote in the dual elections next year. The DUI – SDSM government decided to declare all documents with the name Republic of Macedonia invalid by February 2024 – just in time for the elections – even if the documents haven’t expired yet.
VMRO-DPMNE proposes that these documents are still considered valid for voting.
I would not even like to think that the Government is doing this deliberately, it would be such a brazen move, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki about the possibility that the documents are being declared invalid to reduce the voter turnout.
