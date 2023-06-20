In a Twitter post Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, underscored the need to abide by the international community’s Roadmap for de-escalation, reminding that the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) is tasked with providing a safe and secure environment in the northern municipalities.

“As Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, I communicated with the foreign ministers of Serbia and Kosovo. I reiterated my call for urgent de-escalation in the northern municipalities of Kosovo,” wrote Osmani on Twitter.

According to the FM, it is crucially important that Serbia grants immediate access to, and release the detained police officers.

“It is crucial for all parties to work towards peace, and I urged them to do so! OSCE offered and stands ready to assist as requested,” added Osmani.