In these elections, you are not only deciding on a president, but you are deciding on a person whom you can trust to lead the country and decide for you and your future. Stevo Pendarovski spent his mandate gossiping and commenting on politics, instead of leading and making decisions, President Mickoski said at yesterday’s rally in Resen.

As he says, Pendarovski could comment on a football match, and he believes that he would be solid in that, but not in leading a country.

The man showed no resistance to oppose Ahmeti, nor SDSM. He quibbled over the French proposal and finally boasted that he had actively contributed to its writing and implementation. A faceless politician who cares about making combinations to keep his seat, but not fighting for the future of the country. The reason why Kovacevski does not attend his rallies, apart from the poor rating, is also the desire for Pendarovski to win the support of DUI. It is more important for him that DUI votes for him, than that SDSM supports him. He runs after Ahmeti, because he knows that after the defeat in the first round, not even DUI will save him in the second. And that is why he does not declare whether he will resort to a boycott when he sees the results of the elections in the evening after the first round of elections, the president concluded.

He emphasized that the people have a clear choice in these elections. VMRO-DPMNE’s offer for president is a person with an invaluable intellect and integrity. A person with faith in principles and his own attitude.

You may or may not like the views of Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, but you cannot dispute that they are always supported by arguments. This is a woman who is honest in politics and has great knowledge, the president noted.