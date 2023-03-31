Following the shocking death threats aimed against the children of VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, it was revealed that the person making the threats was once honored by President Stevo Pendarovski.

The SDSM activist in question, Robert Todoroski from Prilep, is known for making similar death threats against other VMRO officials in the past, often involving family members. The SDSM party led police, known to go after “hate speech crimes” when the perpetrator is someone from the opposition, ignores threats coming from their own side.

Even more disturbingly, this person was given a plaque by President Stevo Pendarovski in 2019, for his alleged humanitarian activities. Robert Todoroski loves to brag with his close ties to SDSM party officials, beginning with former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. In the latest threat posted on social media, he warned Mickoski that his children will be “found dead, like dogs”.