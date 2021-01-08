The Police Union in Macedonia accused Friday that the highest officials of the Ministry of Interior for years acted contrary to the rules and regulations of the Ministry, and thus causing direct damage to both employees and the Ministry after the lost lawsuits.

Namely, the high-ranking officials in the Ministry, putting themselves in the position of presidents and the commissions, disrespecting the Law on Internal Affairs and the Rulebook on the manner of conducting selection during deployment in the Ministry of Interior, prepared decisions and implemented them to the Minister of Interior often without convening the commission, which is composed of a total of five members with the right to vote, the police union said.

The union explains that there are two commissions tasked with making decisions regarding the deployment and promotion of the employees in the Ministry, which are formed by the Minister.

