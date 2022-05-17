The SPM police union came out in support of the initiative to build a monument to the eight Macedonian police officers killed in battle with Albanian terrorists in Kumanovo during the attack on May 9th 2015.

The initiative came from Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski and Kumanovo council members, after in the near-by ethnic Albanian village of Slupcane a 20 meters high tower dedicated to the UCK guerrilla organization was built.