Ana Brnabic will visit Macedonia Macedonia 17.05.2022 / 16:48 Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will visit Macedonia tomorrow. She will meet with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and will attend a conference on regional cooperation, held under the Macedonia 2025 summit.
