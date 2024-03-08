After their members’ reaction, the Union of Police in Macedonia – SPM, issued a public response.

It is unacceptable for the person who participated and caused the chaos to now produce films claiming to “solve it,” states the SPM’s reaction.

Below is the complete response from the Police Union.

Dear Additional Deputy Minister Mitko Boymacaliyev,

We have been reading and observing your actions these days, noting that you are still pursuing the narrative of the “content police” under your boss, Oliver, from whom, unfortunately, you cannot escape his shadow to this day. You are attempting to portray a scenario where you are resolving issues with passports, driver’s licenses, and ID cards through a film.

You even went to the border personally to deliver a sandwich to the driver who brought the passports, an event that the entire public found amusing, all in an attempt to demonstrate that you are “mistaken.”

However, the reality is that the individual who contributed to this chaos with Oliver CANNOT now act as if they are solving the problem and “playing Mother Teresa.”

IT IS UNACCEPTABLE ‼️

If you are already dispatching internal control, send them today to your office and your management to ascertain responsibility for the chaos that you initiated months ago concerning passports and ID cards.

Until then, allow Minister Toškovski to carry out his responsibilities. When your assistance is no longer effective, at least refrain from hindering and sabotaging the entire procedure for issuing personal documents.

It is not permissible to manipulate citizens any longer‼️

This is NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE❗