The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Djoko Velkovski promises that they will prevent any type of pre-election bribery that was characteristic of the last elections.

In 2020, during the corona and quarantine, SDSM distributed packages with the party’s logo in almost all cities, especially among the vulnerable category of citizens.

It will not be like that now, says the minister for “Republika”.

There are recordings and evidence for this, which unfortunately were not processed. There is a mechanism to prevent this. The pressure should be on the Social Work Centers because they are in direct communication with the end users. We want to prevent the “I will finish them” thing. work” for someone else’s care or social assistance. The message to directors of social work, in the centers and in the ministry is that everything that is outside the law will be sanctioned. We should all be equal before the law and we should help citizens only according to the law – says the minister for “Republika”

.