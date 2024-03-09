The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the initiation of a new method for issuing ID cards to residents of Skopje. An analysis of the success of the current practice, involving the delivery of ID cards to citizens’ home addresses within the City of Skopje, revealed its incompleteness, lack of comprehensiveness, and insufficient efficiency. Simultaneously, it has not produced the desired effects among both citizens and the police officers responsible for the delivery, as stated in the official announcement.

The Ministry of the Interior further informs that starting from Monday, March 11, 2024, a new process for issuing ID cards will be implemented at locally competent police stations, based on the citizen’s indicated place of residence in the ID card. This new approach aims to provide citizens with greater accessibility, allowing them to pick up their finished ID cards at any time of the day, every day of the week.