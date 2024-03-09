Starting Monday, citizens will have the option to collect their ID cards from their local police stations, as announced by the Interior Ministry in a press release issued on Saturday.

The decision to shift from the previous method of delivering ID cards to citizens’ homes in the City of Skopje stems from an analysis that revealed the inadequacies and inefficiencies of the existing approach. The Ministry noted that the previous method did not yield the desired outcomes, both from the perspective of citizens and the police officers responsible for ID card delivery.

Commencing on March 11, 2024, the Ministry will initiate a new process for ID card issuance, opting to carry out the procedure within the premises of local police stations, based on the citizens’ residential addresses.

In this updated system, citizens will have the flexibility to retrieve their ID cards at their convenience, with police stations facilitating pickups at any time of the day, seven days a week, as specified by the Ministry.