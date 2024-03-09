This month, at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will gather once more to discuss providing support for Kiev’s military campaign against Russian forces.

The group will meet on March 19 at the massive US base close to the town of Kaiserslautern in the southwest at the invitation of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the base announced on Saturday.

The alliance of 56 nations, also referred to as the Ramstein Group, arranges the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which depends on Western assistance to drive out Russian forces that invaded in February 2022.

During the group meeting, the top military officials and ministers of defense are anticipated to talk about other common security issues.

The UDCG is made up of all 32 NATO members, including Sweden following its accession on March 7, and 24 other countries opposed to the Russian invasion. Its last meeting was held via video conference on February 14.