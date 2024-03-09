According to information obtained from the Mother Teresa Clinic Complex, it has come to our attention that several organizational directors are currently on a trip to Barcelona for purported training sessions. This is despite the fact that the Government, known for making false promises in its program, had committed to abolishing such trips, as stated by the health commission of VMRO-DPMNE.

Instead of abolition, in the last days of the government, organizational directors who, instead of being dismissed, went on alleged training-excursions around the world and we ask:

How many corporate executives are currently on a trip to Barcelona? Instead of eliminating economic directors, why did the recently established government appoint organizational directors at the eleventh hour and just before the elections, even in positions where they did not exist before? What is the financial impact of these excursions on the budget, and why were these funds not allocated to more beneficial purposes in the interest of patients and the health system?

At a time when our citizens are navigating the healthcare system through text messages and facing additional complications due to bureaucratic labyrinths instead of receiving assistance in accessing necessary health services, these directors shamelessly continue their roles until the last moment, often for excursions.

The VMRO-DPMNE government pledges to eliminate organizational directors, ensuring that the funds from their salaries contribute to the health system and remain available to benefit patients.