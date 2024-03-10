The obstacles may be formidable, but so too are the prospects. The key, emphasized Bujar Osmani, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Union for Integration and current Foreign Minister, during a party convention in Skopje on Saturday where his presidential bid was officially endorsed, is placing the right person in the right position.

Osmani, drawing on his diplomatic background, pledged at the event to leverage his extensive experience to strive for an improved state of affairs in the country. “Our destiny lies within the EU, and it is imperative that we achieve this for the benefit of our citizens. We must stem the tide of young emigration, invest in the economy, and prioritize education aligned with global standards,” declared Osmani.

Highlighting that he enjoys broad international support, Osmani secured his place in the presidential race by collecting 11,085 signatures, surpassing the required 10,000, according to the State Election Commission’s latest data as of 8 pm on March 7. He outlined his campaign’s focus on constitutional amendments for the inclusion of Bulgarians and the election of the country’s president in Parliament. Osmani anticipates making it to the second round, expressing his commitment to address citizens of all ethnicities through his own website as a presidential candidate, emphasizing the collaborative effort with both domestic and international experts in shaping his platform.