Today starting at 1 pm in “Garden Palace” – (neighborhood Vera Kotorka) in Kumanovo, a debate “Educational platform for the future” will be held on the topic “New concept for the development of education” in which the following will participate: · Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE; · Vesna Janevska, president of the Commission for Education and Science of VMRO-DPMNE; Ivanka Vasilevska, MP in the Macedonian Parliament; Samoil Malceski, member of the Commission for Education and Science of VMRO-DPMNE; ·Goce Bumbaroski, member of the Commission for Education and Science of VMRO-DPMNE.

The debate will be moderated by Marija Miteva, spokesperson and member of the IC of VMRO-DPMNE and Naum Stoilkovski, spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE.