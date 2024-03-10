epa01011413 A spectacular streak of lightning is seen over a building during a powerful storm in Sofia, Bulgaria 17 May 2007. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Under the influence of cyclonic activity tomorrow afternoon, during the night and on Tuesday the weather will be changeable cloudy, in many places unstable with rain. Local processes will be in the form of a storm with more abundant and torrential rain, over 20 liters per square meter, followed by strong wind, over 70 kilometers per hour and thunder.

Changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain will prevail in Skopje tomorrow afternoon, during the night and on Tuesday. In parts of the valley, the precipitation will occasionally be torrential, followed by strong wind and thunder.

In the following days, changeable cloudy weather will remain with occasional local rain of low intensity.