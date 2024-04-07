Presidential candidate Bujar Osmani announced a key initiative to establish an international board comprising representatives from the US, EU, and NATO. This board would collaborate with domestic institutions to certify public officials based on their ties to Russian interests and involvement in corruption.

Osmani emphasized the integration of existing instruments into this board, streamlining the certification process for individuals aspiring to public office. He highlighted the necessity to exclude corrupt individuals and those linked to Russian interests, aiming to preserve stability and advance the country’s European integration.

Furthermore, Osmani stressed the board’s role in combating corruption at all levels of governance, aiming to eradicate high-level corruption and enhance public trust in government institutions.

This initiative forms a central pillar of Osmani’s election platform, demonstrating his commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.