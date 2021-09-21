The latest poll by the Organization for civic activism shows the independent candidate Danela Arsovska in the lead ahead of the incumbent Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov.

According to the poll, Arsovska would win 19.3 percent of the vote, against Silegov’s 17.4 percent. Arsovska’s nomination is supported by VMRO-DPMNE, while Silegov is from the SDSM party.

Petar Georgievski from Levica ranks third in the poll, with 6.4 percent of the vote, while normally pro-SDSM singer Arben Shaqiri from the LDP-DOM coalition stands to win 5.4 percent.