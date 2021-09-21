European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi is in Bulgaria today to discuss the continued Bulgarian veto against Macedonia and our EU integration process.

Varhelyi will meet with President Rumen Radev and interim Prime Minister Svetlan Stoev. Varhelyi made one such attempt in May, but the technical Bulgarian Government said it has no mandate to change the position on Macedonia put in place by a fully legitimate, political Government. Bulgaria will remain under a technical Government until at least November.

Meanwhile, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the talks with Bulgaria are being complicated by the behavior of Zoran Zaev, and his practice of overpromising and underdelivering.