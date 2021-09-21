European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi is in Bulgaria today to discuss the continued Bulgarian veto against Macedonia and our EU integration process.
Varhelyi will meet with President Rumen Radev and interim Prime Minister Svetlan Stoev. Varhelyi made one such attempt in May, but the technical Bulgarian Government said it has no mandate to change the position on Macedonia put in place by a fully legitimate, political Government. Bulgaria will remain under a technical Government until at least November.
Meanwhile, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the talks with Bulgaria are being complicated by the behavior of Zoran Zaev, and his practice of overpromising and underdelivering.
Did you not say that you have resolved all disputes with our neighbors? How long are we supposed to negotiate with Bulgaria now? Didn’t you have an agreement with them? Our people feel humiliated and disappointed, to the point that we will have to begin building our country anew, starting after the local elections in October, Mickoski told Zaev during their televised debate on Monday.
