For the tragic bus accident in Bulgaria in which 45 Macedonian citizens died, including 13 children, not only the bus driver is to blame but also the state agency Road Infrastructure.

The expert report on the pre-investigation procedure for the tragic bus accident, when a Macedonian bus caught fire on the Struma highway in Bulgaria in November last year and 45 Macedonian citizens died, proves poor maintenance or the complete absence of road markings and road signs, said one of the lawyers in the case – Nikolaj Dimitrov, who represents some of the victims in the bus accident.

The expert report proves the guilt of both ARI employees (Agency for Road Infrastructure) and the bus driver.

The preliminary investigation procedure for the case continues. Just a month ago, a truck overturned in the same place. Fortunately, there were no victims.