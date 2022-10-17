The proposed Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Associations and Foundations, which should prevent controversial names from being the names of citizens’ associations, after a shortened procedure, is part of the agenda of today’s 88th session of the Parliament, and at the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE MP from Rasela Mizrahi.

The proposed legal changes follow the opening of Bulgarian clubs in the country with the names “Vanco Mihajlov” on April 16 in Bitola and “Tsar Boris the Third” on October 7 in Ohrid. Some time ago, the Ministry of Justice received the task of drafting a new law for civil associations and organizations, due to, as Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski assessed, the existing liberal legislation regarding the establishment of civil organizations and associations.

After the opening of the “Tsar Boris the Third” club, MP Mizrahi said that it was “unacceptable historical revisionism and more than a serious provocation”, and the Jewish community of Macedonia announced a criminal complaint against the name of this cultural center and reacted that it was appalled because of the “glorification of fascism and the spread of hate speech”.