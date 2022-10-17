For the third day already, the citizens of Skopje are waking up with cold radiators. It is the same today when the heating has been reduced to a minimum and a large part of the citizens are wondering why this is so.

But the new energy supplier doesn’t think so. They say that there are no defects in the heating plants and the distribution network for heating in Skopje and that they are 100 percent functional.

Interventions are after calls from citizens about malfunctions in homes or substations in buildings, but this, as AD ESM says, it usually happens at the beginning of the heating season.

As of today, users of central heating will have to sign new contracts with ESM.