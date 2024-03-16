With the official election campaign expected to begin on April 4th (for the presidential elections) and April 18th (for the general elections), a number of curbs on executive power go into effect.

The Government, public officials and public utility companies are not allowed to hold events where they are opening finished works or present projects that are funded from the public budget. They are also not allowed to begin construction of infrastructure, that would affect public opinion of the official.

They are also not allowed to make payments from the public coffers that are not part of the regular monthly expenditures. Sale of publicly owned land or the signing of public union contracts is also prohibited, as is the hiring or firing of public sector workers.