Regarding the need to stop the negotiations on the history of the Ohrid Archbishopric in the Commission, prof. dr. Ilija Velev, medievalist and Byzantologist points to two moments in a statement for “Pressing TV”.
His reaction comes after the Ohrid Archbishopric became a topic of conversation in the historical commission between Macedonia and Bulgaria, which was fiercely attacked both by those who know the situation and by the citizens because it interferes with something that is part of the Macedonian identity.
First, the initiation of a politically motivated dictate in the multidisciplinary Macedonian-Bulgarian commission for historical and educational issues about the possible “common Macedonian-Bulgarian church history” of the Ohrid Archbishopric in the Macedonian textbooks directly encourages the opening of controversies, which should deliberately problematize the spiritual and church heritage of MOC from the historical context of the Ohrid Archbishopric. And secondly, the fact that the hegemonic pressures from the Bulgarian team of the Commission to add a Bulgarian historical context to the Ohrid Archbishopric in the Macedonian textbooks and in the church history narrative should also “cause” possible canonical complications in the current processes for joining the MOC-OA in the unity of the pan-Orthodox ecumenism should not be neglected.
