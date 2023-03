Bitola prosecutors are investigating the actions of the REK Bitola coal mine, which damaged part of the neolithic site Vlaho while expanding its coal mine.

The work was conducted between November 2022 and March 2023, and the eastern side of the historic site was completely destroyed. Prosecutors demand that the court in Skopje orders a ban on further work in the Zivojno mine, which is supposed to be the next large source of coal for the REK Bitola power plant.