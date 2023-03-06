British envoy to the Balkans Stuart Peach is in Macedonia today for meetings with state leaders. During the meeting with Dimitar Kovacevski, the Prime Minister told the British envoy that Macedonia needs to advance in its EU integrations and that this will require constructive behavior from all political parties in the country – Kovacevski wants international pressure to be put on VMRO-DPMNE to ensure that the latest Bulgarian demands are adopted in Parliament.

Kovacevski’s office said that Peach welcomed Macedonia’s efforts as chairman of OSCE to align the European policies toward Ukraine.

The office of President Stevo Pendarovski, who also met with the British envoy, said that the two discussed Macedonia’s integration in the EU and the war in Ukraine, as well as bilateral issues. Peach also met with Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic.