Samoil Kostadinoski, nephew of former Interior Minister Ljube Boskoski who went missing last week, has been kidnapped by perpetrators from Albania and Turkey, reports MKD.mk.

According to the news site, the 26 year old was targeted over some debt the Boskoski family has. Violeta Boskoska, Ljube Boskoski’s wife and aunt of the missing man, confirmed that Samoil was carried away by three men in a vehicle. His phone was turned off and he is missing ever since.