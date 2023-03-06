Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said that the emails that threaten bomb attacks in schools in the capital Skopje, and which paralyzed the education process for months, are being traced to Russia and Iran.

Spasovski said that the Government prepared new instructions for school principals and that education will continue without interruptions. “We put the safety and peace of mind of the citizens above all”, Spasovski said.

All threats so far proved to be false.