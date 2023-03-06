Anti-corruption activists put stickers on the downtown Skopje store that was recently bought by First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi for just 700 EUR per square meter, well below the realistic market price.

Grubi is currently entangled in several corruption scandals, and it’s believed that he was given the property by businessmen who wanted to curry his favor, or that he bought it with money from corrupt deals. He insisted that his brother purchased the property on credit, for 100,000 EUR, even though the realistic price would be five times higher.