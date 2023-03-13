The Public Prosecutor’s Office should react, open an investigation and request the suspension of the work of the Consortium IRD – EPTISA – Electra Solution – Euro Consulting. In the following, we will list some of the facts that indicate a corrupt scheme by Grubi and Kovacevski with the supervision of the construction of Corridors 8 and 10d, Bojan Stojanoski from VMRO-DPMNE said.

1. First, the government issues a call for a tender for the supervision of the construction of Corridors 8 and 10d, the tender is won by a Consortium led by IGH, which includes the Institute for Roads – Veles, owned by Sotir Ampov, the contract is terminated, because the Consortium cannot provide a bank guarantee, due to the fact that all their money, which is Russian, is frozen.

2. The government issues a new call for tender.

3. In the midst of the procedure for submitting bids, Andon Ampov’s Elektra Solution company, the son of Sotir Ampov, gets a supervision license, transferring employees from his father’s company, with which a Russian connection was established in the first tender.

4. The deadline for submission of offers is extended by 8 days. Everything fits perfectly for Electra Solution to be able to submit documents.

5. In addition to the extension of the deadline for submitting bids, the requirement that the companies that will submit bids have positive financial balances is also changed, and it is possible for loss-making companies such as EPTISA to submit, which enters into the Consortium with Electra Solution, Euro Consulting and IRD. This Consortium wins the tender.

6. Sixth reason, the change of conditions in the procedure indicate that they were made for IRD – EPTISA – Euro Consulting – Electra Solution.

7. EPTISA is owned by a Chinese company. The capital is entirely Chinese. EPTISA’s management is Chinese.

8. EPTISA, and through it the Chinese will have an insight into Bechtel’s work and their technology.

9. EPTISA is the company in whose Consortium together with Savage in Armenia, Branimir Dimitrijevic, owner of Euro Consulting, the third company in the Consortium, was hired. Branimir Dimitrijevic is being prosecuted in Armenia for a crime of 1.8 million dollars. An indictment has been brought against him, and he escaped from Armenia with the help of diplomats at a time when the government was run by SDS.