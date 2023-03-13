The mayor of Tetovo, Bilal Kasami, and the ambassador of Bulgaria, Angel Angelov, the Municipality of Tetovo informed, at today’s meeting committed to finding a place in the city where Bulgarian citizens will vote in the early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria on April 2.

At the meeting between the mayor of the Municipality of Tetovo and the ambassador of Bulgaria in Skopje, Angel Angelov, the challenges and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries were discussed. They also discussed the possible cooperation with the Bulgarian municipalities and the use of their experience in obtaining funds from the European Union, the Municipality of Tetovo informed.

Early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria are scheduled for April 2, after three mandate holders failed to form a government in January.