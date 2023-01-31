Bulgarian Ambassador Angel Angelov will return to his diplomatic duties in Macedonia in full capacity, after he was withdrawn by Sofia last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told MIA.

After the session of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Bulgarian Parliament on January 25, the caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Nikolay Milkov, announced that their ambassador, Angel Angelov, will be withdrawn from Skopje and will remain in Sofia until, as he said, progress is registered regarding the treatment of Macedonian citizens with Bulgarian self-awareness in the country.