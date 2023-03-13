The water level of Lake Ohrid rose by one centimeter this weekend, but it is still far below the average for this time of the year.

The water level in Lake Ohrid today is at an elevation of 693.21 meters above sea level, which is 28 centimeters lower than the average for March.

Rain from the past few days has raised the lake level by one centimeter, but overall weather conditions are still unfavorable with very little rainfall contributing to low water levels.

The water temperature is 7.5 degrees Celsius, which is within the average of 7.8 degrees.