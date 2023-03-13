The President of Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, justifies Nazi Germany for the death of 11,000 Jews, accusing that there is no place for Nazis in the European Union! And Pendarovski will be separately held responsible for his neo-Nazism and soon he will understand that!”

Viktor Stojanov, president of the Bulgarian foundation “Macedonia” sent this message to President Stevo Pendarovski on Facebook after the president’s statements made yesterday that Sofia should apologize for the deportation of the Macedonian Jews to Treblinka.