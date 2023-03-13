There is no doubt that Bulgaria is responsible for the deportation of the Macedonian Jews, but it is disgusting that pressure is being put on to avoid revealing the truth, said the Israeli historian of the Holocaust and director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Jerusalem, Efraim Zuroff, in an interview with Kanal 5.
Macedonia Balkans
Bulgarian activist threatens Pendarovski
The President of Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, justifies Nazi Germany for the death of 11,000 Jews, accusing that there is no place for Nazis in the European Union! And Pendarovski will be separately held responsible for his neo-Nazism and soon he will understand that!” Viktor Stojanov, president...
Comments are closed for this post.