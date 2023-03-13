According to former minister and economic expert Xhevdet Hajredini, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has a bad perception of values.
For Kovacevski, Buckovski is a top professor who, although he was convicted of corruption, did not go to prison, Hajredini commented.
Kovacevski said in a recent interview with “Triling” that he is in communication with all the former presidents of SDSM, because they are all still members of the party.
Sekerinska is the vice-president of the Party of European Socialists, we are very proud of that and we often communicate with her in the field of international politics. Professor Buckovski is a top professor of law, so we talk with him on that topic, we had the last conversation three or four weeks ago. With Prime Minister Zaev, he now has other obligations, there were no disagreements or conflicts. There were certain articles that he denied. All decisions in SDSM are made very transparently and through debate in the bodies, Kovacevski said.
