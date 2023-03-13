According to former minister and economic expert Xhevdet Hajredini, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has a bad perception of values.

For Kovacevski, Buckovski is a top professor who, although he was convicted of corruption, did not go to prison, Hajredini commented.

Kovacevski said in a recent interview with “Triling” that he is in communication with all the former presidents of SDSM, because they are all still members of the party.