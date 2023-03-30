Large groups of people gathered in Bitola and Skopje today, to protest the poor state of public healthcare, after a young girl died in Bitola.

The death of the six years old Jana is still being investigated but healthcare authorities insist that there was no mistreatment. Jana was given an IV drip but her blood sugar apparently spiked.

How many more children need to die? Doctors with bought diplomas are treating the patients, protesters shouted.

On top of the overall poor state of public healthcare, a number of recent cases of serious malpractice have caused anger in the public.