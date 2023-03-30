Despite his differences of opinion with VMRO-DPMNE, the Mayor of Karpos Stevco Jakimovski came out in support of the opposition party’s position on the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments.

We absolutely take the same position. The problem are not the Bulgarians as a people, but their intent. They showed their ulterior motives with the French-Bulgarian proposal. They immediately began to open clubs and provoke. Their intelligence services are paying people to learn the Bulgarian language, Jakimovski said during a TV interview.

VMRO-DPMNE is the main political force standing in the way of the Bulgarian demand that Macedonia must amend its Constitution and include the Bulgarian nation in the preamble.