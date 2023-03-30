VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called out the Government for the scandalous contract for road maintenance.

In it, simple tasks such as pruning trees and cutting grass along the roads will be outsourced to a newly founded private company from the DUI party stronghold of Kicevo for 2.5 million EUR. The contract previously was carried out at incomparably lower prices.

Macedonia Roads has a contract to mow the grass at 0.46 denars per square meter. Now, the new price is 12 denars. It’s a difference at the order of 25, Nikoloski said.