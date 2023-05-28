The Institute for Political Researches from Skopje (IPIS) between May 23 and May 26 conducted a short phone survey of public opinion on 1,112 respondents over 18 years of age. The respondents were asked for their opinion on their support for certain political parties and politicians, as well as on current issues.

According to this poll, VMRO-DPMNE has a decisive advantage over SDSM – 20% of the respondents would support the opposition party, while the ruling SDSM would receive 12.9% of the votes.

The opposition leader Hristijan Mickovski is by far the most popular politician with 13.5%. His direct opponent Kovacevski is popular among only 5% of the respondents.

The majority of the respondents – 45.1% – consider the contract with Becthel&Enka for the construction of corridors 8 and 10d as highly corruptive. Only 24.8% of the respondents support the contract, all of them exclusively ethnic Albanians.