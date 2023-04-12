Bulgarian President Rumen Radev contradicted the statement from Stevo Pendarovski that they have all but cut all communication, and said that he has reached out to Pendarovski a number of times.

In the past years I have invited Pendarovski to visit Bulgaria at least 10 times. His only visit was on October 1st for the gas interconnector opening. At the time I even urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to find a way to give financial aid to Macedonia to purchase electricity, Radev said.

Pendarovski complained that he hasn’t had a constructive meeting wit Radev for two years and blamed Bulgaria of provocations that harm the bilateral relations.