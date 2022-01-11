The red lines remain, the language and the identity are not up for discussion, the vice president of SDSM, Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska said on TV Alsat. Asked about the way the new party leadership will position itself in the problem with Bulgaria, Stojcevska says:

I must mention that our red lines are the same. The language and the identity are not up for discussion. We are Macedonians who speak Macedonian. I believe that we will continue with a positive discourse, with a positive policy, because we must understand that history is not the only topic for discussion. We need to discuss with Bulgaria many other areas, such as infrastructure, culture, education, economy, etc. We have to remove the perception that we are enemies of each other, said Kostadinovska Stojcevska.