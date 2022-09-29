The announcement of the municipal organization of SDS in Aracinovo is scandalous, inviting residents who want to be employed in the Army as professional soldiers to contact the party organization, says VMRO-DPMNE.

This is a shame for Macedonia as a member of NATO. According to which NATO standards is this selection of professional soldiers carried out? What the public found out yesterday was just the culmination of what SDS and DUI have been doing for the past 5 years. Maximum partisanship in every institution brought the state to this level. The deserter Kovacevski and Mile Zecevic and the minister Slavjanka Petrovska must have known about this practice for party elections in the army, and at the very least, they would have resigned yesterday for such a shame, said the opposition party.