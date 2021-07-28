Although there are less than three months until the local elections, SDSM seems to have started the election campaign. Fear of defeat in almost all municipalities in Skopje has forced the ruling party in various ways to show them how hardworking their mayors have been in the past four years.

So, these days in the municipality of Centar leaflets are distributed to people’s apartments with the title “The best in Centar 2017-2021”. The leaflet lists projects that are not the direct responsibility of the municipality but are within the competence of the central government.

Otherwise, the internal polls of SDSM show that the Skopje municipalities are in the worst position in Centar and that it is almost certain that the current mayor Sasa Bogdanovic will not win people’s trust for a new term.