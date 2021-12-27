The SDSM party is expected to nominate its new leader Dimitar Kovacevski as the next Prime Minister after the meeting of its Central Board this evening, the party announced.

Kovacevski will present the new party leadership this evening, and then the party will turn to President Pendarovski and ask for the mandate. SDSM, DUI and a smattering of smaller coalition partners are expected to have a slim majority in Parliament – provided that Kovacevski can keep all partners and the different factions in SDSM in check.