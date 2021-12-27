VMRO-DPMNE called on the Zaev family to provide answers after the allegations that they engaged in racketeering of companies who won contracts to mine for coal in the REK Bitola energy complex. Macedonia is currently in a dire energy crisis because of mismanagement and corruption in its biggest power plant.

Bojan Jovanovski (Boki 13) who is a proven close associate and person near to the SDSM leadership and especially to Zoran Zaev revealed that he has evidence, on his phone, that Zoran Zaev was taking a cut from the contracts in REK Bitola. This phone has been seized by the prosecutors, but is not being examined. Jovanovski says that he is a witness to how Vice Zaev took hundreds of thousandss of euros in bribes from one of these contracts. Previously, at the end of the Racket trial, Jovanovski said that the money that were extorted in this scandal can be found with Zoran and Vice Zaev. We do not accept the silence from the Zaev family and the institutions as an answer, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.