An investigation is needed in the activities of Vice Zaev, Zoran Zaev’s brother, in the REK Bitola coal plant, after it was revealed that the Zaev family was extorting money from companies hired as coal digging contractors. The revelations were made by Zaev’s once close friend, showman Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13.

REK Bitola is in a state of collapse with energy production reduced to bare minimum, due to lack of coal reserves. The ELEM company, once one of the strongest in Macedonia, is now considering furloughing workers to cut costs.