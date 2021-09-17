Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska spent the first day of her visit to the US in meetings at the State Department and the Pentagon.

According to the Ministry of Defense, at the meeting it was concluded that the place of the Western Balkans is in the EU and that the new US administration wants Macedonia to start EU accession talks as soon as possible.

At the State Department, Sekerinska also met with the head of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Timothy Alan Betts, where US position on a stable and prosperous region and resolving issues that impede peace and stability was reaffirmed.

Sekerinska stressed that our country as a NATO member accepts the responsibility to contribute to security in the Balkans and that it participates in several regional initiatives as well as in the KFOR mission in Kosovo, informed the Ministry of Defense.

Sekerinska also spoke with Heidi Grant, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The meeting focused on the ongoing projects for modernization of the Army.