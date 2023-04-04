The sign on the “Vanco Mihajlov” Bulgarian club in Bitola was painted over with black paint today.

The club was ordered by the Justice Ministry to change its name, after a commission, founded on the basis of a newly adopted law, determined that the name of the club honors a pro-Nazi historic figure.

Ljupco Georgievski, head of the club, announced that he will remove the sign from the club, that was opened in the presence of the top Bulgarian government officials in 2022. Bulgaria considers any obstruction of the right of Bulgarians in Macedonia to assemble as another reason to veto Macedonia’s EU accession talks. The entrance to the club was set on fire shortly after it was opened by popular singer Lambe Alabakoski.